Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

