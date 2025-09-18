Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Further Reading

