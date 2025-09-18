AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $356,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8%

ABBV opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.