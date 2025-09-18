Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FI stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.