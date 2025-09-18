Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.57 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

