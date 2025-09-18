Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,632,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

