Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE CMI opened at $411.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $420.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.16 and its 200 day moving average is $338.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.