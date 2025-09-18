Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

