Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

