Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $193.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

