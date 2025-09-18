Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $577.22 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

