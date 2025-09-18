Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $246.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.