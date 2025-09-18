Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

