Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $217.97 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $658,189.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,178,457.76. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224,646 shares of company stock valued at $720,005,171. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

