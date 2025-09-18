9,949 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nutanix by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

