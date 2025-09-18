43,088 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Purchased by Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

