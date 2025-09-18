4,130 Shares in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM Acquired by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.59. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

