360 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,662,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

