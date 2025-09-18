3,294 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.