2,964 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

