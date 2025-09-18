2,092 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $99,886,375. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

