2,000 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5,209.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

