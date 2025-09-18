16,280 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $165.89 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.