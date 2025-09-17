Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

ZLDPF opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.