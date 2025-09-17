Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

HSIC stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

