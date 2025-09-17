Zacks Research Downgrades Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $567.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.17 million.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

