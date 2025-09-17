Zacks Research Downgrades Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT
Virtu Financial Price Performance
Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $567.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.17 million.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.