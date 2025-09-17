XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Receives GBX 435.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 465 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 339.50 on Wednesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 282 and a 12-month high of GBX 426. The stock has a market cap of £688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,460.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.29.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

In related news, insider Paul Cuff sold 181,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £688,244.60. Also, insider Snehal Shah sold 127,488 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £484,454.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,394 shares of company stock valued at $278,202,376. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

