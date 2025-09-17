XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XPO by 854.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,965,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in XPO by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after buying an additional 209,808 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

