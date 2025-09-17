Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other XOS news, major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $126,519.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,749,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,900.72. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart N. Bernstein sold 14,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $44,045.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,345.06. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,665 shares of company stock worth $633,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. XOS has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

