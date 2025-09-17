Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WKHS

Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.57. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $2.31. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 760.65% and a negative return on equity of 210.72%. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.