Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Stock Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 183.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93.
Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.