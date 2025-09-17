Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Stock Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 183.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

