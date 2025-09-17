WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.33 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 54.26 ($0.74). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 54.26 ($0.74), with a volume of 1,586 shares traded.

WisdomTree Gasoline Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.