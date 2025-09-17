Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Position Increased by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 132,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.6% in the second quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 560,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 226,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

