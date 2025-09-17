Westmount Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.69 and a 200 day moving average of $516.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

