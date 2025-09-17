VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Lifesci Capital cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
