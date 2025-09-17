Vivek Bantwal Purchases 22,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Bantwal purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

