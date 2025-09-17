Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $12.93. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 174,710 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
