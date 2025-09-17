Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $12.93. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 174,710 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $103,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

