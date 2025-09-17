Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 227,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.