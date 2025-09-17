Veracity Capital LLC Sells 297 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.