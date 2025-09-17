Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,373,000 after buying an additional 931,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

