Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $432.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $433.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.48. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

