Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $93.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.