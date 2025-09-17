Veracity Capital LLC Has $226,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HMY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.80.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

