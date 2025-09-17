Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock worth $18,279,081. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

