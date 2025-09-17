Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.08 and traded as low as C$9.60. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$10.38, with a volume of 2,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.39 million, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

