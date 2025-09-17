Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.0 million-$628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.6 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.