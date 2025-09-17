Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

