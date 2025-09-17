Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT is Breakwater Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 29,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

