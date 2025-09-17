Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is Breakwater Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after acquiring an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

