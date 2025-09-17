Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $433.90 and last traded at $432.47, with a volume of 178896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.48. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

